"Rolling Stone" aktualizuje listę 500 piosenek wszechczasów. Na nowej m.in. Kanye West i Missy Elliott

"Po raz pierwszy od 17 lat całkowicie przerobiliśmy naszą listę najlepszych piosenek w historii. Ponad 250 artystów, pisarzy i przedstawicieli branży pomogło nam wybrać zupełnie nową listę pełną uwielbianych przez lata utworów, zmieniających świat hymnów i nowych klasyków" – napisano na stronie pisma "Rolling Stone".
Po raz ostatni lista była aktualizowana w 2004 roku. "Ale od 2004 roku wiele się zmieniło: wtedy iPod był stosunkowo nowy, a Billie Eilish miała trzy lata. Postanowiliśmy więc nadać liście totalny reboot" – czytamy.
Listę współtworzyło ponad 250 osób, m.in. wokalista Sam Smith i perkusista Bill Ward.
Pierwsza pięćdziesiątka nowej listy 500 najlepszych utworów wszechczasów wygląda następująco:
- Aretha Franklin, "Respect" (1967)
- Public Enemy, "Fight the Power" (1989)
- Sam Cooke, "A Change Is Gonna Come" (1964)
- Bob Dylan, "Like a Rolling Stone" (1965)
- Nirvana, "Smells Like Teen Spirit" (1991)
- Marvin Gaye, "What’s Going On" (1971)
- The Beatles, "Strawberry Fields Forever" (1967)
- Missy Elliott, "Get Ur Freak On" (2001)
- Fleetwood Mac, "Dreams" (1977)
- Outkast, "Hey Ya!" (2003)
- The Beach Boys, "God Only Knows" (1966)
- Stevie Wonder, "Superstition" (1972)
- The Rolling Stones, "Gimme Shelter" (1969)
- The Kinks, "Waterloo Sunset" (1967)
- The Beatles, "I Want to Hold Your Hand" (1963)
- Beyoncé feat. Jay-Z, "Crazy in Love" (2003)
- Queen, "Bohemian Rhapsody" (1975)
- Prince and the Revolution, "Purple Rain" (1984)
- John Lennon, "Imagine" (1971)
- Robyn, "Dancing on My Own" (2010)
- Billie Holiday, "Strange Fruit" (1939)
- The Ronettes, "Be My Baby" (1963)
- David Bowie, "Heroes" (1977)
- The Beatles, "A Day in the Life" (1967)
- Kanye West feat. Pusha T, "Runaway" (2010)
- Joni Mitchell, "A Case of You" (1971)
- Bruce Springsteen, "Born to Run" (1975)
- Talking Heads, "Once in a Lifetime" (1980)
- Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Doggy Dogg, "Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang" (1992)
- Lorde, "Royals" (2011)
- The Rolling Stones, "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" (1965)
- Notorious B.I.G., "Juicy" (1994)
- Chuck Berry, "Johnny B. Goode" (1958)
- James Brown, "Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag" (1966)
- Little Richard, "Tutti-Frutti" (1955)
- The White Stripes, "Seven Nation Army" (2003)
- Prince and the Revolution, "When Doves Cry" (1984)
- Otis Redding, "(Sittin' On) the Dock of the Bay" (1967)
- Outkast, "B.O.B." (2000)
- The Jimi Hendrix Experience, "All Along the Watchtower" (1968)
- Joy Division, "Love Will Tear Us Apart" (1980)
- Bob Marley and the Wailers, "Redemption Song" (1980)
- The Temptations, "My Girl" (1965)
- Michael Jackson, "Billie Jean" (1982)
- Kendrick Lamar, "Alright" (2015)
- M.I.A., "Paper Planes" (2008)
- Elton John, "Tiny Dancer" (1972)
- Radiohead, "Idioteque" (2000)
- Lauryn Hill, "Doo Wop (That Thing)" (1998)
- Daddy Yankee, "Gasolina" (2010)
