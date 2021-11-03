"Rolling Stone" aktualizuje listę 500 piosenek wszechczasów. Na nowej m.in. Kanye West i Missy Elliott

Maja Walczuk
Missy Elliott pojawiła się w najnowszym zestawieniu kultowego czasopisma
Missy Elliott pojawiła się w najnowszym zestawieniu kultowego czasopisma fot. michal okla / polskapresse
Po raz pierwszy od 17 lat dziennikarze kultowego magazynu muzycznego opublikowali nową, zaktualizowaną listę 500 najlepszych utworów wszechczasów. W nowym zestawieniu pojawili się m.in. Kanye West, Lorde, Kendrick Lamar czy Daddy Yankee.

"Po raz pierwszy od 17 lat całkowicie przerobiliśmy naszą listę najlepszych piosenek w historii. Ponad 250 artystów, pisarzy i przedstawicieli branży pomogło nam wybrać zupełnie nową listę pełną uwielbianych przez lata utworów, zmieniających świat hymnów i nowych klasyków" – napisano na stronie pisma "Rolling Stone".

Po raz ostatni lista była aktualizowana w 2004 roku. "Ale od 2004 roku wiele się zmieniło: wtedy iPod był stosunkowo nowy, a Billie Eilish miała trzy lata. Postanowiliśmy więc nadać liście totalny reboot" – czytamy.

Listę współtworzyło ponad 250 osób, m.in. wokalista Sam Smith i perkusista Bill Ward.

Pierwsza pięćdziesiątka nowej listy 500 najlepszych utworów wszechczasów wygląda następująco:

  1. Aretha Franklin, "Respect" (1967)
  2. Public Enemy, "Fight the Power" (1989)
  3. Sam Cooke, "A Change Is Gonna Come" (1964)
  4. Bob Dylan, "Like a Rolling Stone" (1965)
  5. Nirvana, "Smells Like Teen Spirit" (1991)
  6. Marvin Gaye, "What’s Going On" (1971)
  7. The Beatles, "Strawberry Fields Forever" (1967)
  8. Missy Elliott, "Get Ur Freak On" (2001)
  9. Fleetwood Mac, "Dreams" (1977)
  10. Outkast, "Hey Ya!" (2003)
  11. The Beach Boys, "God Only Knows" (1966)
  12. Stevie Wonder, "Superstition" (1972)
  13. The Rolling Stones, "Gimme Shelter" (1969)
  14. The Kinks, "Waterloo Sunset" (1967)
  15. The Beatles, "I Want to Hold Your Hand" (1963)
  16. Beyoncé feat. Jay-Z, "Crazy in Love" (2003)
  17. Queen, "Bohemian Rhapsody" (1975)
  18. Prince and the Revolution, "Purple Rain" (1984)
  19. John Lennon, "Imagine" (1971)
  20. Robyn, "Dancing on My Own" (2010)
  21. Billie Holiday, "Strange Fruit" (1939)
  22. The Ronettes, "Be My Baby" (1963)
  23. David Bowie, "Heroes" (1977)
  24. The Beatles, "A Day in the Life" (1967)
  25. Kanye West feat. Pusha T, "Runaway" (2010)
  26. Joni Mitchell, "A Case of You" (1971)
  27. Bruce Springsteen, "Born to Run" (1975)
  28. Talking Heads, "Once in a Lifetime" (1980)
  29. Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Doggy Dogg, "Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang" (1992)
  30. Lorde, "Royals" (2011)
  31. The Rolling Stones, "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" (1965)
  32. Notorious B.I.G., "Juicy" (1994)
  33. Chuck Berry, "Johnny B. Goode" (1958)
  34. James Brown, "Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag" (1966)
  35. Little Richard, "Tutti-Frutti" (1955)
  36. The White Stripes, "Seven Nation Army" (2003)
  37. Prince and the Revolution, "When Doves Cry" (1984)
  38. Otis Redding, "(Sittin' On) the Dock of the Bay" (1967)
  39. Outkast, "B.O.B." (2000)
  40. The Jimi Hendrix Experience, "All Along the Watchtower" (1968)
  41. Joy Division, "Love Will Tear Us Apart" (1980)
  42. Bob Marley and the Wailers, "Redemption Song" (1980)
  43. The Temptations, "My Girl" (1965)
  44. Michael Jackson, "Billie Jean" (1982)
  45. Kendrick Lamar, "Alright" (2015)
  46. M.I.A., "Paper Planes" (2008)
  47. Elton John, "Tiny Dancer" (1972)
  48. Radiohead, "Idioteque" (2000)
  49. Lauryn Hill, "Doo Wop (That Thing)" (1998)
  50. Daddy Yankee, "Gasolina" (2010)

Meta zamiast Facebooka

Wideo

Rozpowszechnianie niniejszego artykułu możliwe jest tylko i wyłącznie zgodnie z postanowieniami „Regulaminu korzystania z artykułów prasowych”i po wcześniejszym uiszczeniu należności, zgodnie z cennikiem.

Komentarze

Komentowanie artykułów jest możliwe wyłącznie dla zalogowanych Użytkowników. Cenimy wolność słowa i nieskrępowane dyskusje, ale serdecznie prosimy o przestrzeganie kultury osobistej, dobrych obyczajów i reguł prawa. Wszelkie wpisy, które nie są zgodne ze standardami, proszę zgłaszać do moderacji. Zaloguj się lub załóż konto

Nie hejtuj, pisz kulturalne i zgodne z prawem komentarze! Jeśli widzisz niestosowny wpis - kliknij „zgłoś nadużycie”.

Podaj powód zgłoszenia

Nikt jeszcze nie skomentował tego artykułu.
Dodaj ogłoszenie