Robert Lewandowski na Instagramie. Zobacz najnowsze zdjęcia Roberta Lewandowskiego

Newsroom 360
Newsroom 360
Dodaj komentarz:
Udostępnij:
Robert Lewandowski już nieraz pokazał, jak dobrym jest piłkarzem. Karierę rozpoczynał w Partyzancie Leszno. Dziś nie sposób uwierzyć, że kiedyś był niski i szczupły na tyle, że miał pseudonim "Bobek". Zobacz najnowsze zdjęcia Roberta Lewandowskiego na insta, przekonaj się, jak wygląda obecnie. 29.11.2021 na profilu pojawił się post: "Great evening in #Paris with my one and only @annalewandowskahpba 😍 #ballondor @francefootball. "

Robert Lewandowski jest polskim piłkarzem, który aktualnie gra na pozycji napastnika w niemieckim klubie Bayern Monachium oraz należy do reprezentacji Polski w piłce nożnej i jest w niej kapitanem. Robert Lewandowski mocno angażuje się w działalność charytatywną oraz własne działania biznesowe. Na swoim Instagramie przedstawia kadry z życia prywatnego oraz zawodowego, chętnie umieszcza zdjęcia z boiska i przedstawiające jego szczęśliwą rodzinę.

Czy znasz te fitnessowe terminy?
quiz Czy znasz te fitnessowe terminy?

Robert Lewandowski na Instagramie. Co nowego u Roberta?

Great evening in #Paris with my one and only @annalewandowskahpba 😍 #ballondor @francefootball

To start, I would like to congratulate Lionel Messi👏🏻 Ballon d’Or Winner.

I want to thank every single journalist who voted for me, and believed that my achievements were important in 2021.

I won Striker Of The Year Award and no player can win an individual award without the strongest team and loyal fans behind him. And for me it’s no different. I want to thank my club Bayern Munich for the platform they’ve given me to succeed and to achieve my dreams. I want to thank my teammates from the Polish National Team and from Bayern Munich. I also want to thank my fans for supporting me every single day it means a lot to me.

And the most important thing, huge thanks to my family 🙏
thank you Mom, thank you Anna - you are the love of my life and my best friend, thanks to my sister Milena and to my friends and management team for the continuous support, the foundation of my achievements.
Thank you.

  • 3️⃣💪

@fcbayern #Bundesliga #MiaSanMia

The most important thing is to have fun at work😄 @fcbayern

Once upon a time in… Kyiv 🤪🙂🙃

@fcbayern #UCL #MiaSanMia

Getting ready for tomorrow 😎
@fcbayern #UCL #MiaSanMia

Sunday Family Time 🤣🙈😉

happy sunday 😉
#familytime @annalewandowskahpba

Zrealizowaliśmy cel i walczymy dalej o awans🇵🇱🙌

#Polska @laczynaspilka

11.11 Dzień Niepodległości 🇵🇱🇵🇱
Nasza historia, mój dom #Polska

ZOBACZ KONIECZNIE

Czy znasz te fitnessowe terminy?
quiz Czy znasz te fitnessowe terminy?

Wideo

Rozpowszechnianie niniejszego artykułu możliwe jest tylko i wyłącznie zgodnie z postanowieniami „Regulaminu korzystania z artykułów prasowych”i po wcześniejszym uiszczeniu należności, zgodnie z cennikiem.

Komentarze

Komentowanie artykułów jest możliwe wyłącznie dla zalogowanych Użytkowników. Cenimy wolność słowa i nieskrępowane dyskusje, ale serdecznie prosimy o przestrzeganie kultury osobistej, dobrych obyczajów i reguł prawa. Wszelkie wpisy, które nie są zgodne ze standardami, proszę zgłaszać do moderacji. Zaloguj się lub załóż konto

Nie hejtuj, pisz kulturalne i zgodne z prawem komentarze! Jeśli widzisz niestosowny wpis - kliknij „zgłoś nadużycie”.

Podaj powód zgłoszenia

Nikt jeszcze nie skomentował tego artykułu.
Dodaj ogłoszenie