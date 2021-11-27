Robert Lewandowski na Instagramie. Zobacz najnowsze zdjęcia Roberta Lewandowskiego

Robert Lewandowski jest polskim piłkarzem, który aktualnie gra na pozycji napastnika w niemieckim klubie Bayern Monachium oraz należy do reprezentacji Polski w piłce nożnej i jest w niej kapitanem. Robert Lewandowski mocno angażuje się w działalność charytatywną oraz własne działania biznesowe. Na swoim Instagramie przedstawia kadry z życia prywatnego oraz zawodowego, chętnie umieszcza zdjęcia z boiska i przedstawiające jego szczęśliwą rodzinę.
Robert Lewandowski na Instagramie. Co nowego u Roberta?
Great evening in #Paris with my one and only @annalewandowskahpba 😍 #ballondor @francefootball
To start, I would like to congratulate Lionel Messi👏🏻 Ballon d’Or Winner.
I want to thank every single journalist who voted for me, and believed that my achievements were important in 2021.
I won Striker Of The Year Award and no player can win an individual award without the strongest team and loyal fans behind him. And for me it’s no different. I want to thank my club Bayern Munich for the platform they’ve given me to succeed and to achieve my dreams. I want to thank my teammates from the Polish National Team and from Bayern Munich. I also want to thank my fans for supporting me every single day it means a lot to me.
And the most important thing, huge thanks to my family 🙏
thank you Mom, thank you Anna - you are the love of my life and my best friend, thanks to my sister Milena and to my friends and management team for the continuous support, the foundation of my achievements.
Thank you.
- 3️⃣💪
@fcbayern #Bundesliga #MiaSanMia
The most important thing is to have fun at work😄 @fcbayern
Once upon a time in… Kyiv 🤪🙂🙃
@fcbayern #UCL #MiaSanMia
Getting ready for tomorrow 😎
@fcbayern #UCL #MiaSanMia
Sunday Family Time 🤣🙈😉
happy sunday 😉
#familytime @annalewandowskahpba
Zrealizowaliśmy cel i walczymy dalej o awans🇵🇱🙌
#Polska @laczynaspilka
11.11 Dzień Niepodległości 🇵🇱🇵🇱
Nasza historia, mój dom #Polska