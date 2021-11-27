Robert Lewandowski na Instagramie. Zobacz najnowsze zdjęcia Roberta Lewandowskiego

Robert Lewandowski na Instagramie. Co nowego u Roberta?

To start, I would like to congratulate Lionel Messi👏🏻 Ballon d’Or Winner.

I want to thank every single journalist who voted for me, and believed that my achievements were important in 2021.

I won Striker Of The Year Award and no player can win an individual award without the strongest team and loyal fans behind him. And for me it’s no different. I want to thank my club Bayern Munich for the platform they’ve given me to succeed and to achieve my dreams. I want to thank my teammates from the Polish National Team and from Bayern Munich. I also want to thank my fans for supporting me every single day it means a lot to me.