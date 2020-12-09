Płyty winylowe wciąż są w modzie. Czarna płyta z muzyką znanego wykonawcy to może być dobry prezent pod choinkę

W sklepach sieci Biedronka do 13 grudnia 2020 r. lub do wyczerpania zapasów można kupić winyle wielu znanych artystów. Oferta może różnić się między sklepami. Lista tytułów:
- John Coltrane – Blue World
- The Cranberries – Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?
- Lana Del Rey – Paradise
- Dire Straits – Communique
- Billie Eilish – When We All Fall A Sleep, Where Do We Go?
- Greta Van Fleet – Anthem Of The Peaceful Army
- Massive Attack – Blue Lines
- Nirvana – In Utero
- The Police – Ghost In The Machine
- The Police – Synchronicity
- sanah – Królowa dram
- Savage – The Hits
- Sex Pistols – Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols
- Kanye West - Ye
- Amy Winehouse - Back To Black
- Deep Purple - Made In Japan
- Lana Del Rey - Born To Die
- Genesis - A Trick Of The Tail
- Genesis - Foxtrot
- Michael Kiwanuka - Love & Hate
- Kendrick Lamar - To Pimp A Butterfly
- Massive Attack - Mezzanine
- Metallica - The $5.98 E.P.: Garage Days Re-Revisited
- Ennio Morricone - 60
- Nirvana - Nirvana
- Nosowska - Milena
- Peja - Na legalu?
- Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody (soundtrack)
- Queen - Queen
- Różni wykonawcy - Django Unchained (soundtrack)
- Sting - 57th & 9th
- Tame Impala - Currents
- U2 - Unforgettable Fire
- The Weeknd - Starboy
Już od 14 grudnia 2020 r. do końca roku w Biedronkach będzie można nabyć kolejne tytuły. Poniżej lista płyt:
- Bon Jovi - New Jersey
- Eric Clapton & Friends: The Breeze - An Appreciation Of JJ Cale
- Lana Del Rey - Ultraviolence
- Dr. Dre - Compton
- Eminem - The Marshall Mathers
- Lenny Kravitz - Are You Gonna Go My Way
- Lenny Kravitz - Mama Said
- Kasia Nosowska - Sushi
- Roxy Music - Avalon
- Sting- My songs
- Mamma Mia! - Soundtrack
- Deep Purple - Burn
- Dire Straits - Dire Straits
- Eminem - The Marshall Mathers
- Guns N' Roses - Appetite For Destruction
- Nirvana - Nevermind
- Police - Reggatta De Blanc
- Police - Zenyatta Mondatta
- Rainbow - Rising
- Scorpions - Lonesome Crow
- Soundgarden - Badmotorfinger
- Abba- Voulez-Vous
- Eric Clapton - Slowhand 35th Anniversary
- John Coltrane - Blue Train Ltd.
- Deep Purple - Machine Head
- Dire Straits - Making Movies
- Florence & The Machine - Lungs
- Nirvana - MTV Unplugged
- Mike Oldfield - Tubular Bells
- Police - Outlandos D'amour
- R.E.M. - Out Of Time