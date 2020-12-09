Płyty winylowe wciąż są w modzie. Czarna płyta z muzyką znanego wykonawcy to może być dobry prezent pod choinkę

Płyty winylowe wciąż są w modzie. Czarna płyta z muzyką znanego wykonawcy to może być dobry prezent pod choinkę
Płyty winylowe wciąż są w modzie. Czarna płyta z muzyką znanego wykonawcy to może być dobry prezent pod choinkę
Płyty winylowe wróciły pod strzechy. Trwa moda na analogowe brzmienie muzyki. Od kilku lat w dobrym tonie jest mieć w domu gramofon i słuchać muzyki z czarnych płyt. Przed świętami zainteresowanie płytami wzrasta. Może na prezent?

W sklepach sieci Biedronka do 13 grudnia 2020 r. lub do wyczerpania zapasów można kupić winyle wielu znanych artystów. Oferta może różnić się między sklepami. Lista tytułów:

  • John Coltrane – Blue World
  • The Cranberries – Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?
  • Lana Del Rey – Paradise
  • Dire Straits – Communique
  • Billie Eilish – When We All Fall A Sleep, Where Do We Go?
  • Greta Van Fleet – Anthem Of The Peaceful Army
  • Massive Attack – Blue Lines
  • Nirvana – In Utero
  • The Police – Ghost In The Machine
  • The Police – Synchronicity
  • sanah – Królowa dram
  • Savage – The Hits
  • Sex Pistols – Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols
  • Kanye West - Ye
  • Amy Winehouse - Back To Black
  • Deep Purple - Made In Japan
  • Lana Del Rey - Born To Die
  • Genesis - A Trick Of The Tail
  • Genesis - Foxtrot
  • Michael Kiwanuka - Love & Hate
  • Kendrick Lamar - To Pimp A Butterfly
  • Massive Attack - Mezzanine
  • Metallica - The $5.98 E.P.: Garage Days Re-Revisited
  • Ennio Morricone - 60
  • Nirvana - Nirvana
  • Nosowska - Milena
  • Peja - Na legalu?
  • Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody (soundtrack)
  • Queen - Queen
  • Różni wykonawcy - Django Unchained (soundtrack)
  • Sting - 57th & 9th
  • Tame Impala - Currents
  • U2 - Unforgettable Fire
  • The Weeknd - Starboy

Już od 14 grudnia 2020 r. do końca roku w Biedronkach będzie można nabyć kolejne tytuły. Poniżej lista płyt:

  • Bon Jovi - New Jersey
  • Eric Clapton & Friends: The Breeze - An Appreciation Of JJ Cale
  • Lana Del Rey - Ultraviolence
  • Dr. Dre - Compton
  • Eminem - The Marshall Mathers
  • Lenny Kravitz - Are You Gonna Go My Way
  • Lenny Kravitz - Mama Said
  • Kasia Nosowska - Sushi
  • Roxy Music - Avalon
  • Sting- My songs
  • Mamma Mia! - Soundtrack
  • Deep Purple - Burn
  • Dire Straits - Dire Straits
  • Guns N' Roses - Appetite For Destruction
  • Nirvana - Nevermind
  • Police - Reggatta De Blanc
  • Police - Zenyatta Mondatta
  • Rainbow - Rising
  • Scorpions - Lonesome Crow
  • Soundgarden - Badmotorfinger
  • Abba- Voulez-Vous
  • Eric Clapton - Slowhand 35th Anniversary
  • John Coltrane - Blue Train Ltd.
  • Deep Purple - Machine Head
  • Dire Straits - Making Movies
  • Florence & The Machine - Lungs
  • Nirvana - MTV Unplugged
  • Mike Oldfield - Tubular Bells
  • Police - Outlandos D'amour
  • R.E.M. - Out Of Time

