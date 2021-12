Instagram Joanny Krupy. Co nowego u pięknej Joanny Krupy?

Joanna Krupa na Instgramie. Co nowego u celebrytki?

Hello Everyone! We are Angels For Animal Rescue Inc. @angels_for_animal_rescue a small 501c3 non profit organization. Angels for Animal Rescue is a rescue group dedicated to help saving the lives of animals who are in need of rescue, such as special needs animals, senior animals, those with medical issues, to those in hoarding situations all looking forward to and deserving a second chance at life in a loving and caring forever home.

At Angels For Animal Rescue we rescue a variety of species of animals such as dogs, cats, farm animals, reptiles, birds and rodents from animal shelters or from people who can not care for them any longer.

Together with your help on this #GIVINGTUESDAY we ask you to please consider making a donation to Angels For Animal Rescue Inc so we can help make a difference in the lives of animals in need.

In addition, we would also like to provide testing to families with dogs who might have MPS who can’t afford it. (Mucopolysaccharidosis, genetic lysosomal storage disorder).

#specialneedsaanimals, #seniordogs #senioranimals.